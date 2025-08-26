/Watch: Teenager Rio Ngumoha scripts history with 100th minute winner as Liverpool edge Newcastle in thriller

It was a night for history and thrill for Liverpool on Monday (Aug 25) after they beat Newcastle United in a thrilling contest at St. James Park. In a contest highlighted by the transfer saga of striker Alexander Isak, it was 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha who stole the show with a 100th-minute winner. The winner saw Liverpool maintain their 100 per cent record at the start of the season, winning both of their two Premier League matches.

Ngumoha scripts club history

At 16 years and 361 days, Ngumoha became Liverpool’s youngest ever goal scorer, taking the spotlight after the Reds for the second game running had lost a 2-0 lead. Only coming on as a substitute in the 96th minute, the winner from Ngumoha came after Liverpool were brought level to 2-2 after Danish striker William Osula looked to have salvaged a point for the Magpies. Ngumoha also became the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history, thus cementing his name in Liverpool folklore.

Premier League thriller

Before Ngumoha’s winner, it was the topsy-turvy contest that saw everyone at the edge of their seats. The Reds opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Ryan Gravenberch scored from the edge of the box, having made his first appearance of the season. Things went from bad to worse for the home side as half time approached.

Former Everton striker Anthony Gordon was shown a direct red card for a foul on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The decision was initially a yellow card, but was upgraded to a red when VAR was consulted.

To rub salt in the wounds, Hugo Ekitike, linked with a move to Newcastle in the summer, scored immediately after the restart in the second half as Liverpool led 2-0.

Newcastle’s inspired comeback

Down and out, Newcastle did not give up and continued to fight until the last breath. Their persistence was rewarded in the 58th minute when captain Bruno Guimaraes slotted home from close range. Down 1-2, the fighting spirit paid dividends in the 88th minute as Osula equlaised for the home side. A joy that barely lasted before Ngumoha’s magic moment for the visitors made headlines.

The victory for Liverpool means they are one of three sides with a 100 percent record intact in the new season. Only Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have won both their opening matches, with Liverpool set to play against Mikel Arteta’s men on Sunday, which is the last fixture before the Transfer window ends.