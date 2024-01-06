Football Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to strike Timo Werner deal; Radu Dragusin also close to signing

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are close to striking a deal for Timo Werner as the German striker edges closer to a move back to London. Werner, who previously played for West London side Chelsea has reportedly signed a deal with Spurs on loan and could feature for them in their next game which takes place at Old Trafford against Manchester United. On the other hand, Spurs are also close to sealing a deal for Romanian center-back Radu Dragusin as they prepare for fresh talks with his club Genoa. ⚪️🇩🇪 Tottenham will cover 100% of Timo Werner salary until June as part of the agreement with RB Leipzig.



Medical tests booked, he’s due to travel this weekend in order to be ready for training next week.



🇦🇺 Werner “can’t wait” to work under Ange Postecoglou. pic.twitter.com/i1ewFsarQr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024 × Spurs to strike Werner

According to reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs were in advance talks on Saturday (Jan 6) with the German player who is currently with RB Leipzig, enjoying his second stint with the side. He was not included in the side Leipzig squad for their friendly clash against St. Gallen. Manager Marco Rose also confirmed Werner’s departure from the side with not enough football played during the first half of the season. Spurs will sign the 27-year-old on loan and will cover his entire salary with the deal lasting until June 30.

Werner’s arrival at the club will be a major boost for the Tottenham side as they are currently fifth in the Premier League. They are firmly in the race for the top four finish while also standing an outside chance to win the Premier League title. Currently, Spurs are six points behind league leaders Liverpool while they are one point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Spurs working on Dragusin