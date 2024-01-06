LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Football Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to strike Timo Werner deal; Radu Dragusin also close to signing

London, UKEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
main img

Football Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to strike Timo Werner deal; Radu Dragusin also close to signing Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Timo Werner, who previously played for West London side Chelsea has reportedly signed a deal with Spurs on loan and could feature for them in their next game which takes place at Old Trafford against Manchester United. On the other hand, Spurs are also close to sealing a deal for Romanian center-back Radu Dragusin as they prepare for fresh talks with his club Genoa.

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are close to striking a deal for Timo Werner as the German striker edges closer to a move back to London. Werner, who previously played for West London side Chelsea has reportedly signed a deal with Spurs on loan and could feature for them in their next game which takes place at Old Trafford against Manchester United. On the other hand, Spurs are also close to sealing a deal for Romanian center-back Radu Dragusin as they prepare for fresh talks with his club Genoa.

×

Spurs to strike Werner

According to reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs were in advance talks on Saturday (Jan 6) with the German player who is currently with RB Leipzig, enjoying his second stint with the side. He was not included in the side Leipzig squad for their friendly clash against St. Gallen. Manager Marco Rose also confirmed Werner’s departure from the side with not enough football played during the first half of the season. Spurs will sign the 27-year-old on loan and will cover his entire salary with the deal lasting until June 30.

Werner’s arrival at the club will be a major boost for the Tottenham side as they are currently fifth in the Premier League. They are firmly in the race for the top four finish while also standing an outside chance to win the Premier League title. Currently, Spurs are six points behind league leaders Liverpool while they are one point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

trending now

Spurs working on Dragusin

While the Werner deal is all done, Spurs will be keen to switch their attention to other signings with Genoa’s Dragusin on their shopping list. The Romanian has been linked with the club since the start of November and could be a Spurs player if there are no last-minute surprises. Napoli and Juventus are also interested in the player and have made their move, but the player remains interested in a switch to North London. If the Dragusin deal does go ahead, Eric Dier could leave the camp for Bayern Munich as the German record champions remain keen to add him.

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

Indian legend backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in 2024 T20 World Cup

FA Cup: Alexander Isak stars as Newcastle United beat bitter rivals Sunderland; Leicester beat Millwall

Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina set up Australian Open final rematch at Brisbane International