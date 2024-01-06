Retired David Warner 'looking forward' to his new role as commentator during India Test series

Australia opener David Warner, who retired from Tests after the 3-0 series win against Pakistan on January 6, has said that he's looking forward to his new role as a commentator. Warner made the comments after the third Test against Pak got over in Sydney - his home ground. The southpaw, however, said that he's keen to play in domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL).

"I definitely am keen to pursue playing Big Bash next year," he said. "There's going to be conversations behind the scenes to allow me to do that. Obviously, I've joined the Fox commentary team next year during the Test series against India, which I'm looking forward to," added Warner.

The left-hand batter plays for Sydney Sixers currently and is expected to play in their last three regular season games. Warner, although said that he'd play only if he's not upsetting the balance of the team.

"There's a BBL window that we're able to play…so I would like to play that in and around the commentary stuff. I've just got to make sure that I'm, one, playing to the best of my ability and, two, not hindering the team's performances or upsetting the balance of the team."

Warner, while announcing the retirement from Tests and ODIs, kept the door open to return in case his service are required for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The batter also said that he'd be ending his international career after the T20 World Cup which is scheduled in June this year.