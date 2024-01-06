'Jamal should've bowled earlier,' says Pak team director Hafeez after loss in third Test vs Australia

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez has distanced himself from skipper Shan Masood's decision to not bowl Aamer Jamal early in fourth innings of third Test against Australia. Chasing 130, Australia were 97/1 when Jamal was introduced into the attack in Sydney on Day 4 of the Test on January 6. The decision to keep Jamal waiting raised eyebrows because the bowler had already taken a six-wicket haul during Australia's first innings in the match.

"It's up to the captain," Hafeez said after the game. "All bowlers were available but it's the captain's tactic. We wanted to bowl more from the off-spinner because this track can offer a lot from the far end but the rest is up to [Masood]. Tactically, I think Jamal should have bowled earlier, but inside the field, the captain is the best judge so you have to back that up."

Pakistan eventually lost the Test by eight wickets as Australia whitewashed them 3-0 in the series. Jamal, however, turned up as one of the brightest spots for Masood-led team with both bat and ball.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut in the series, scored 143 runs with the bat including a valiant 82 in the last Test which took Pakistan past 300 in the first innings. He had also scored a handy 33 in the first innings of the second Test. Overall, Jamal was the third highest run scorer for Pakistan on the tour behind Mohammad Rizwan (193) and Shan Masood (181) - a testimony to horrendous tour for the visiting batters.

In his main suit, bowling, Jamal took 18 wickets in six innings across three matches - the second most from either side and behind only Australia skipper Pat Cummins' 19 wickets. Jamal also took two six-fers in the series - 6/111 in opening Test in Perth and 6/69 in Sydney.