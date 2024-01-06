12-year-old Vaibhav debuts for Bihar after two teams turn up to play in opening Ranji Trophy match vs Mumbai

India's premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy started on January 5 with 32 team vying for the silverware but it was Mumbai vs Bihar match which became the highlight of the opening day. The match saw two teams turn up from Bihar to play - one each from two warring fractions of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA).

There was, however, only one 'official' team which took the field against Mumbai in Patna's Moin-ul-Haq stadium. The non-official team was named by suspended BCA office bearer Amit Kumar who once was part of current president Manoj Tiwary's faction. Their was chaos outside the stadium and Kumar is learned to have attacked a BCA official as per a release by the state cricket association.

"There was a life-threatening attack on BCA's OSD Manoj Kumar by those involved in the fake team," read an official BCA release on. "The miscreants have been identified, and action will be taken against them."

There was huge crowd for the match - an unusual site in India's domestic fixtures. The fans are believed to have come to see India veteran Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbai batter was supposed to lead the side but couldn't do so because of neck spasm. Rahane, however, greeted the crowd near the boundary ropes.

There was another event which grabbed the eyes of everyone as Bihar handed debut to 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The batter has now become the youngest to debut in India's domestic set up at 12 years and 284 days since 1986.

As for the match, the 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai were reduced to 235/9 on the opening day with Bihar's Veer Pratap Singh taking 4/42 in 13 overs. Singh was ably supported by Sakibul Gani and Himanshu Singh both of whom took two wickets each.