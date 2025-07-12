The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has put the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on hold as a contractual dispute with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) continues. In a social media announcement, AIFF stated that it will await the top court’s order before any decision is made on the fate of the ISL. The latest setback follows after AIFF recently sacked head coach Manolo Márquez while a dispute between President Kalyan Chaubey and former captain Bhaichung Bhutia was already a huge talking point.

AIFF puts ISL on hold

"The AIFF has taken note of the communication issued pertaining to the Indian Super League (ISL), by our partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), stating their inability to proceed with the forthcoming season of the ISL in the absence of clarity on FSDL’s continuing rights under a renewed contractual framework," AIFF wrote in their statement.

"Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL have been put on hold... The AIFF recognises the importance of the ISL to clubs, players, officials, and fans... While the disruption is challenging, AIFF respects the law and the Supreme Court's direction... All efforts will be made to ensure ISL's continuity in the best interest of Indian football," the statement added.

As revealed earlier, the FSDL’s contract with AIFF for ISL came to an end last season with no new contract agreed between the parties. As part of the agreement, FSDL pays AIFF Rs 50 crore ($5.82mn) annually to oversee properties like the national team and the Indian Super League.

To find a way out, FSDL has reportedly suggested a new structure: a holding company to run the ISL. Under this model, the clubs would hold a 60% stake, FSDL would retain 26%, and the remaining 14% would go to AIFF.

If the issue is not resolved, the future of Indian football will be in limbo as India also struggle to secure qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.