In a hilarious U-turn in India football’s second division, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has ordered Churchill Brothers to return the I-League trophy after controversy surrounds the legitimacy of the title win. The decision came on Monday (April 28) a day after the trophy was presented to Churchill Brothers who were unofficially crowned the champions of Indian football’s second division. As learned, the decision to revoke the champion’s title from Churchill came after an order from the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS).

Hilarious U-turn in I-League

After confusion surrounded the official announcement of champions in the second division of Indian football, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan presented the I-League title to Churchill despite Inter Kashi’s pending appeal on a fortified match that could see them crowned champions. The decision first challenged in the Delhi High Court was also stayed by the CAS on Sunday, but the email went unnoticed until Monday.

However, upon receiving the CAS email, the AIFF acted swiftly and asked for the I-League trophy to be returned. The CAS has also barred it from conducting any formal medal ceremony, the national federation awarded the winner’s trophy to the Goan club.

"On Monday, we have written to Churchill Brothers to return the I-League trophy," an AIFF source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"We are bound to obey the CAS order. Let the CAS decide on the matter, and we will hand over the trophy after the decision."

What is the controversy?

On January 13, Namdhari beat Inter Kashi 2-0 in the I-League. After the match was over, Inter Kashi disputed the result, alleging that Namdhari had fielded an ineligible player, Cledson Carvalho da Silva, a Brazilian centre forward. They contended that Dé should have been suspended under the AIFF’s rules, claiming he had accumulated four yellow cards through the season. The fact that one of his yellow cards led to a sending-off presented a confusing scenario for the parties involved.

In case Inter Kashi win their appeal against the ineligible player and are awarded three points they will claim the I-League title with 42 points while Churchill currently sit on 40 points.