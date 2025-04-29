Underfire Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is all set to join Brazil national football team after enduring a tough final run in the stretch of the club season. Now in his second stint as Real Madrid manager, Ancelotti has been under pressure at Real Madrid after the club’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal. At the same time, they also lost the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to arch-rivals Barcelona. If reports are to be believed, Ancelotti has an agreement with the Brazil national team as they bid to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their first since 2002.

🚨🇧🇷 Brazilian Federation expect Carlo Ancelotti to be on the touchline already on the first week of June representing the Seleçao.



It’s always been a key condition for Brazil: sign before the FIFA Club World Cup, not an option to wait until July.



Formal steps to follow now. pic.twitter.com/XTH7wuy4af — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2025

Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil?

According to prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti has an agreement in principle with the national side. The report further states that the Italian gaffer is expected to be on the touchline for Brazil’s latest set of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The rumours also state that the Brazilian Football Federation will offer a lucrative deal to Ancelotti to take over the reins with conversations already being held for backroom staff.

“Brazilian Federation expect Carlo Ancelotti to be on the touchline already on the first week of June representing the Seleçao. It’s always been a key condition for Brazil: sign before the FIFA Club World Cup, not an option to wait until July,” reported Romano.

Ancelotti set to leave Real Madrid

With Copa del Rey and Champions League already out of hand, Ancelotti could drop curtains on his Real Madrid tenure without a trophy in the final season. Currently, four points off the pace in the La Liga title race, if they concede defeat to Barcelona in that competition, the Italian will likely end with empty hands. While Real will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, the Italian is not expected to stay at the club after the La Liga season gets over.