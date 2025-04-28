Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest hundred for any Indian and the country's youngest ever in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Monday (April 28).

Advertisment

Suryavanshi hit 101 off 38 balls with as many as 11 sixes and seven boundaries as he became the youngest ever in the history of the tournament to complete a century at the age of 14 years and 32 days.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 35-ball century

Chasing a target of 210 on a friendly wicket, Rajasthan Royals went past the winning line, making 212/2 in just 15.5 overs.

Advertisment

Gill's masterclass innings

Earlier in the innings, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill hit 50-ball-84 that took the visitors to a score of 209/4. The Gujarat Titans skipper scored his fourth half-century with help of five fours and four sixes, adding 93 for the opening stand with Sai Sudharsan (39 off 30 balls).

Later, Gill put on another 74-run partnership with Jos Buttler, with both these stands laying a platform for GT to cross the 200-run mark. GT got to their 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. At the end of their six overs in the powerplay, GT was 53/0, with Sai (26*) and Gill (25*) unbeaten.

Advertisment

In the seventh over, came the first six of the innings from the bat of Shubman, with him clearing the midwicket boundary with a brilliant slog-sweep on a Riyan Parag delivery.

Gill reached the fourth fifty of his season in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six. At the end of 10 overs, GT was 92/0, with Gill (51*) and Sudharsan (39*) unbeaten. Maheesh Theekshana drew first blood finally, removing Sudharsan for 39 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six, thanks to a fine catch from Parag at long-on. GT was 93/1 in 10.2 overs.

Theekshana (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Archer and Sandeep also got a wicket each.