After making his dream debut in the Indian Premier League a few days ago, Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday slammed a century in 35 balls. He smashed seven fours and 11 sixes in his knock and kept Rajasthan Royals hopes of making to the IPL playoffs alive.

Speaking about the knock, BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, who was watching the match from the stance along with Rajasthan Royals chairman expressed immense pride and confidence in the batter's future.

"Vaibhav has once again made Bihar and the entire country proud. Scoring the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history at just 14 years old is nothing short of extraordinary. His fearless approach, incredible skill, and maturity beyond his years are inspiring," said Mr. Rakesh Tiwari.

"I have always believed he is destined for greatness, and today he has taken another giant step towards it. This is just the beginning of a truly remarkable journey," he added.

The young sensation

Vaibhav who opened the batting stitched 166-run stand for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rajasthan Royals smashed 166 runs in 12 overs against Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of the IPL 2025. A few weeks back, Vaibhav became the youngest player to play in IPL.

Last year, Vaibhav had became the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore. His sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player to be part of this year’s IPL. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old.

During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.