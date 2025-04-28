Pakistani anchor Zainab Abbas committed a funny blunder while doing an interview of West Indian fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph. The right-arm pacer is presently playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2025.

The incident happened after the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on Sunday (April 27). Post the innings of Quetta Gladiators, Zainab Abbas interviewed Alzarri Joseph.

The West Indies ace had a decent spell with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/33 from his 4 overs. Alzarri Joseph provided Zalmi with the initial breakthrough in the game by getting rid off Finn Allen for 31. He then got rid off a settled Kusal Mendis for 32 before picking wicket of Faheem Ashraf.

Arriving for the interview, Alzarri Joseph was left in stitches by Zainab Abbas as she questioned about dismissing Saim Ayub forgetting that they are both teammates.

Watch the viral video here:

"Do you have any specific plan for somebody like Saim Ayub, you got the all-important wicket against him. He has sort of struggled in the PSL, but he's always a crucial wicket because he can sort of take the game away," said Zainab Abbas.

Joseph was surprised by the question and reacted by answering: "Excuse me, who's that?" While Zainab Abbas had the chance to rectify her mistake, she fumbled again and said: "Saim Ayub."

In reply, Joseph reminded the anchor that Ayub is his teamate: "That's my teammate."

Zainab realised her mistake and said: "I'm saying, sorry, what I'm trying to ask is that you know, you've been facing him in the net."