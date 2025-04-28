Bengaluru's infrastructure was the centre of attention after the TCS World 10K marathon, with several runners incurring injuries reportedly due to the poor condition of the the city's road. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya lashed out against the civic authorities for the city's pothole-filled roads and emphasising the perilous pitfalls the participants had to encounter during the course of the event.

Advertisment

Surya, who took part in the event, was furious at the condition of the roads, which he claimed made the marathon into more of an 'obstacle course' than a competitive run. "Not a single stretch was free from potholes," Surya said, highlighting how the condition of the roads posed real threats to the runners. His criticism was not just of the physical harm but also of the harm it did to the image of the city.

Also Read: IPL 2025: This former India cricketer reveals what’s finally clicking for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The TCS World 10K, an annual event that attracts top athletes from around the globe, was reportedly marred by injuries as participants had to navigate the poorly maintained roads. The roads, filled with deep potholes and uneven surfaces, led to several runners sustaining injuries. This sparked a public outcry, with many questioning the city’s readiness to host such high-profile events.

Advertisment

See Tejasvi Surya's post on X:

My open letter to Bengaluru Incharge Minister Sri DK Shivakumar & BBMP Commissioner Sri Tushar Girinath after the #TCS10K :



Respected Sirs,



It was nice to see both of you at the flag off of the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru this morning. It shows that you value events of this… pic.twitter.com/LRclUvLJj9 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 27, 2025

Advertisment

Surya compared the situation to that of Mumbai, which had hosted a successful marathon with smooth roads recently, and pointed out the contrast between the two cities' infrastructures. He was dismayed that Bengaluru, widely considered India's tech capital, was not doing better in providing even basic facilities such as proper roads for its people, much less hosting international events.

"Bengaluru is projecting itself as the 'Silicon Valley' of India, but what image are we presenting if our city's roads are so bad?" Surya questioned, urging immediate action from the local civic authorities to fix and maintain the city's infrastructure.

This is being criticised at a moment when Bengaluru is already battling many urban ills such as traffic jams, bad public transport, and worn-out roads. Surya's statement has sparked controversy on social media as well as among citizens, most of whom opine that the infrastructure of Bengaluru needs an urgent change to cater to its increasing population as well as the world.

Meanwhile, city maintenance body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has assured necessary action to address to the problems raised.