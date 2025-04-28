With the IPL 2025 season nearing its business end, each game is important, and the heat is on teams to qualify for the playoffs. Former India cricketer and JioStar expert for IPL 2025, Ajay Jadeja addressed the media on upcoming key clashes as teams race to the playoffs.

Advertisment

Jadeja spoke about the pressure that the top four teams are under as compared to the other remaining teams. He said, "The top four teams are under tremendous pressure to hold on to their spots, having already done the hard work throughout the season. They have everything to lose. Whereas teams outside the top four, especially those struggling to get into the playoffs, have everything to gain. The psychological factor of holding on to a playoff spot in a long tournament like the IPL is paramount, and this pressure tends to influence team performances."

One of the most talked about discussion of this ongoing IPL season has been Rashid Khan's form, who has not been performing his best, but his team, Gujarat Titans, has been resilient. Jadeja, though, does not appear to be too bothered about the struggles of the Afghan leg-spinner.

"There will be a time where he will be a key player and deliver the goods for the team. Every player goes through a rough phase but that doesn't make them a bad player. I am sure he will be back to his form again."

Advertisment

Also Read: IPL 2025: PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta says, 'Shreyas Iyer was our first and only choice to lead team'

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been among the best-performing teams of this season with their good batting line-up and fresh addition of muscle power to their bowling line-up. Jadeja praised the RCB bowling unit for being very attacking and aggressive in their performance and for their capacity to hold their nerves when they have set 160-180 run targets.

He also lauded Virat Kohli's consistency over the years and how he is an integral part of the team despite not being the captain. "How is there going to be any other team in the world where you have in your batting order at No. 3, Virat Kohli, and he is not going to be the most crucial?" Jadeja questioned.

Advertisment

When asked if RCB could chase larger scores, like 200+, Jadeja admitted that although RCB prefers playing low-scoring games, chasing 230-240 would be a challenge for them as there is not much depth in their bowling attack. Nevertheless, with a middle-order player like Kohli, RCB will never be out of contention in any chase.

'Mumbai Indians can still qualify for the playoffs'

Another team that has made an impressive turnaround is Mumbai Indians, who initially struggled but have now won five consecutive matches. Jadeja highlighted that Mumbai’s early defeats were more about self-imposed restrictions rather than poor performances, especially in two matches where they fell short while chasing low totals despite having wickets in hand.

He said that once Mumbai was 'unleashed', they showed their true potential. With a line-up boasting of several Indian stars, Jadeja believes Mumbai still has a good chance to qualify for the playoffs, provided they maintain their current form.

In terms of surprises, Jadeja highlighted Delhi’s resurgence as one of the season’s positives. He attributed the turnaround to a more cohesive Indian management structure, with the team benefiting from experienced backroom staff, who understand the nuances of the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, Jadeja was disappointed with the performance of Rajasthan Royals, who started well but have lost their rhythm. In spite of their downslide, Jadeja feels that Rajasthan can still recover and finish well.

When questioned regarding the possibility of bottom-placed teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mounting a late tournament revival for the playoffs, Jadeja remained doubtful. He said that anything is possible in the IPL but could not envision CSK or SRH reaching the top four. He pointed out that CSK's auction plan this season didn't make a team good enough for a playoff run, whereas SRH, with a superior team, were in a tough spot.

As the tournament nears the business end, Jadeja feels the battle for the top four is very much on, with franchises such as RCB, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians being the strong contenders. But he insisted that in this format, one game can turn a team's fortunes, and no team is safe for the final.