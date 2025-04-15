What should’ve been a thrilling night of Indian football ended with panic and pain. The ISL final played between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Swas disrupted when a firecracker was thrown into the stands packed with Bengaluru FC’s travelling supporters. The explosion left one fan with a serious eye injury and club owner Parth Jindal with burns.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Bengaluru FC issued an official statement condemning what it called a 'reckless and cowardly attack' by a section of home fans. The club said, “Such actions not only endanger lives but go against the very spirit of our beautiful game. Stadiums should be a safe space – now and always. Such acts have no place in football, or anywhere.”

Have just been hit with a firecracker at the stadium while I’m cheering for my boys @bengalurufc is this the security we can expect in an ISL final in Kolkata? — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 12, 2025

Complaint lodged with AIFF

They confirmed lodging a formal complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and are working closely with the authorities to ensure action is taken. The aim is to set a clear precedent for fan safety and accountability in stadiums.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, the match saw drama of its own. Bengaluru FC went ahead through an own goal in the 49th minute before Mohun Bagan equalised with a penalty. Jamie Maclaren’s extra-time winner sealed a 2-1 win for Mohun Bagan.

But even after the final whistle, it wasn’t the scoreline that made headlines — it was the dangerous act in the stands that sparked concern. For Indian football, this was a reminder that fan behavior and safety must never be overlooked.