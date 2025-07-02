/AIFF sacks head coach Manolo Marquez after disastrous run of results, ends spell with one win

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sacked head coach Manolo Marquez after just 12 months in charge after a disastrous run of results on Wednesday (July 2). Marquez, who took over as the head coach of India in June 2024 had succeeded Igor Stimac after the nation’s failure to progress in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. During his spell in charge, India won only one match which was a 3-0 win over the Maldives in a friendly in March.

Manolo Marquez, AIFF part ways

“He did not resign. After discussions, it was mutually agreed that the AIFF and Manolo Marquez cannot continue as India (men) coach. Accordingly, he was let go,” M. Satyanarayanan, the acting general secretary of the AIFF told Sportstar.

The Indian football team has endured a tough last few months as they failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup while their qualification in the Asian Cup 2027 is also in danger after the recent results. The latest setback came in a 1-0 defeat to Hong Kong which proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Marquez.

India had also lost to Afghanistan and drew against Bangladesh, nations ranked below them in the FIFA rankings. To matters worse, the Indian team is now ranked 127th at the time of writing and are no longer in a race to qualify for the continent’s premier competition in 2027.

In his eight games in charge, Marquez managed to win only one match which was a friendly against Maldives, a nation ranked 164th in the world.

The latest news comes as another low for Indian football with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and former captain Bhaichung Bhutia in hot water. Bhutia had accused Chaubey of destroying Indian football while the latter also fired back at the former skipper over his academy role.