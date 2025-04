Barcelona and Real Madrid legends were in India for an exhibition El Clasico match in Navi Mumbai. One of the stars on the pitch was Netherlands legend Frank de Boer—the 1998–99 La Liga winner, who earned 112 caps for his country and was part of the iconic Ajax team of the late '90s. In an exclusive interview with WION correspondent Shibasish Nandi, De Boer spoke about: - The current players defining the El Clasico rivalry - His Ballon d'Or favourites - Whether the AIFF should allow Indian-origin players to represent the national team