/Serbia-Albania World Cup qualifier moved over security fears, Leskovac to replace Belgrade

Serbia and Albania's World Cup qualifier next month has been moved from Belgrade to a smaller southern city over security fears, the Serbian Football Association (FSS) has announced.

UEFA approved Serbia's request to relocate the October 11 match away from the capital to Leskovac with Albania's consent.

"The key reason is security — not only for the fans, but above all for the players and everyone else involved in the match," the FSS said in a statement late Monday.

"Such a fixture carries the highest level of risk and requires full control to prevent incidents like those already witnessed in previous encounters between these two teams," it added.

The FSS referred to a 2014 match, when a drone carrying a flag promoting a "Greater Albania" flew over the pitch - triggering angry fans to run onto the field and cancelling the game.

The flag depicted an expanded Albanian state that included Kosovo — a province that declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Belgrade does not recognise.

The tiny nation of Kosovo remains a flashpoint of tensions between the two countries, after a bloody war between ethnic-Albanian guerrillas and Serbian forces in 1998-1999 ended with Belgrade's withdrawal from Kosovo.

After the pair's earlier qualifying clash in Tirana, which ended in a goalless draw, Albania were sanctioned by FIFA over fan conduct, including "discriminatory behaviour" and lighting fireworks.

In 2015, the two teams met again, in Elbasan, Albania, amid heightened tensions and a heavy police presence.

Media at the time reported, on the eve of the match, the Serbian team bus was attacked with stones.

FIFA earlier punished the FSS for "discrimination and racist abuse" by fans during a match against Andorra in June.

While there were tense scenes in the stands during Serbia's 5-0 defeat to England in Belgrade last week.

"Relocating and organising the match in Leskovac significantly reduces the risk of potential incidents," the FSS added in its statement.

The Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, built two years ago, has a capacity of just over 8,000 - much reduced from the original 52,000-seat Belgrade venue.

Serbia are third in their group, with England top and Albania second.

