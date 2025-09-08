LOGIN
From Germany to Argentina, 5 countries with highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances

Published: Sep 08, 2025, 13:53 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 13:53 IST

From Germany to Argentina, here's a look at the top five countries with highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances. This list also includes Brazil, Italy and Mexico.

Brazil - 22 appearances
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brazil - 22 appearances

Brazil is the only team to play in every World Cup since it began in 1930. With five titles, they are the most successful team in the tournament’s history (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).

Germany - 20 appearances
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Germany - 20 appearances

Germany has been one of the most strongest sides in the competition history. They have won the trophy four times (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) and reached the finals eight times.

Italy - 18 appearances
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Italy - 18 appearances

Although Italy has missed some recent World Cups, but they remain one of the greats of the game with four titles (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006) and a legacy as one of the most famous teams.

Argentina - 18 appearances
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Argentina - 18 appearances

Argentina has made their mark in this competition by winning three World Cups (1978, 1986 and 2022). Their latest championship win in 2022 came under the leadership of Lionel Messi.

Mexico - 17 appearances
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mexico - 17 appearances

Mexico is a regular participant from the CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) region. Even though they have never gone beyond the quarter-finals, but still they are among the nations with the most appearances.

