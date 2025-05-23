Crisis at Manchester United are set to continue as the club’s latest round of layoffs is likely to affect around 200 club employees according to a report on Friday (May 23). United fresh from their defeat in the Europa League final at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur are likely to inform around 200 club employees of the redundancy ahead of their match against Aston Villa. The club in addition are also set to learn their final position in the Premier League table on Sunday, which could be as low as 17th if results go against them.

United set for latest round of redundancy?

“Some of the 200 employees facing redundancy will be informed of their fate this week, surprises at the timing of the news, coming so soon after the defeat in Bilbao, but the club appears keen to make savings as soon as possible,” prominent journalist Craig Hope added in his article.

In the last 12 months, United have carried out rounds of redundancy, laying off employees from different departments. The cost-cutting spree has also seen Sir Alex Ferguson relieved from his duties as club ambassador. The club has also stopped serving free food for non-first team players in the club canteen.

On the other hand, it was also revealed at the start of the week that in case United manage to win the Europa League, there won’t be an open bus parade as other sides have done. Instead United planned for a club dinner party to reduce the cost deposit.

On the other hand, United are sitting 16th in the Premier League table and could finish as low as 17th, a place above the relegation zone. United’s game against Aston Villa will be the club’s last home game of the season with fans expected to give a cold reception to the team and the management. The defeat in the Europa League final also saw United miss out on Champions League football, with a return to Europe looking unlikely in the near future.