Manchester United will end their season with a heartbreak after losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21). After the defeat at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, United defender Luke Shaw didn’t hold back on the team's horror show in the 2024-25 season.

He admitted that both he and his teammates must ask questions to themselves if they are good enough to play for the team. The final loss wrapped off a miserable campaign for the Red Devils, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League, their lowest since 1974. Rubbing salt into the wound, Tottenham, who are placed 17th, managed to win the final through Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal.

“It’s not good enough, “We all have to look in the mirror and ask if we can play for this club,” Shaw said after the heartbreaking defeat.

Shaw, who joined United in 2014, has endured several tough seasons, but he believes this one has been the most painful. He backed head coach Ruben Amorim, saying, “Ruben is 100% the right man. He sees everything on and off the pitch.”

The English international pointed to the team’s poor mindset as a major threat. “Many times we didn’t believe we could win,” he said. “That needs to change.”

United will now miss out on European football next season. Shaw admitted it was a massive setback to the club's future. “This result hurts our rebuild,” he added.

Still, he had a message for the fans: “We’re sorry. We know this season hasn’t been good enough. But we truly appreciate the support. It means a lot.”

Now, the pressure is on the club and players to rebuild, regroup and return stronger next season. They will have to prove that every setback is a setup for the next comeback.