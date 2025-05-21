Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has fired a warning at the team’s management as they close the season on Sunday (May 26). City, having endured a tough season under Pep’s management, won a vital Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday, which sees them a step closer to Champions League football. However, after the 3-1 win, Pep did not hold back and asked the management to trim the squad, or else he’ll quit.

Guardiola fires warning to Man City management

"I said to the club I don't want that (a bigger squad)," Guardiola said. "I don't want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don't want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay.

"It's impossible for my soul to (tell) my players in the tribune that they cannot play.

"Now it happened to add players immediately. Maybe for three or four months, we couldn't select 11 players, we didn't have defenders, it was so difficult. After, people come back but next season it cannot be like that.”

The Blues on Saturday lost the FA Cup final, meaning they will end the season without a trophy for the first time since 2017. The team from Manchester had their struggles in the season, having failed to defend their Premier League crown while also losing to Real Madrid in the Playoffs.

After Tuesday’s results in the Premier League, Man City are third in the standings with 68 points and a win on Sunday will see them clinch a place in next season’s Champions League. However, failure to win coupled with other results, could see Pep Guardiola’s side finish as low as sixth, meaning they could miss out on a place in the premier continental competition. Man City will end the season against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.