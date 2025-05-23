'Got the golden ticket': Marsh brothers, Shaun and Mitchell, become only sibling duo to score hundreds in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh hit his maiden IPL hundred on Thursday (May 22) and that propelled him to the fourth place on orange cap leaderboard. He now has 560 runs in 12 matches at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of nearly 162. He has also hit five fifties to go with is 64-ball 117 against Gujarat Titans on May 22.

With the century, Mitchell Marsh, along with his brother Shaun Marsh, became the only sibling duo to have tons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - a proud moment for Marsh family. Shaun (115) had hit a century in his maiden IPL season in 2007/08 for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings).

Also Read - IPL 2025 | LSG to drop Rishabh Pant for next season? skipper responds with a post on X

What helped Mitchell this season to perform to the best of his ability, however, was the deal to be just a batter. The all-rounder had hobbled off the field after getting injured in the previous IPL season and it was devastating for fans and franchise (Delhi Capitals) alike.

This year he was picked up by LSG for INR 3.4 crore ($400,000) - a steal as former SRH coach Tom Moody described him after the innings. Moody also explained how it helped Marsh that he was playing just as pure batter in the IPL 2025.

"I think firstly he is fit. I think in previous seasons we've seen Mitch Marsh sort of start but then find himself injured. I think a lot of that's the workload of trying to be the allrounder," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo. "He's not bowling now, so he's exclusively a batter that doesn't field. So he's got the golden ticket. Now he sort of understands his game. This is not just recent but the last three years, four years, he's really come to terms with his game and what he needs to bring to the party. And that's what we saw tonight, just take the game on and just intimidate the opposition with his presence."

LSG, nonetheless, are out of the playoff race with 12 points after losing seven and winning six out of the 13 games played and one more match left in the season for them.