Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are now out of the playoff race in IPL 2025 and their skipper Rishabh Pant received a lot of heat for it. Pant, bought for INR 27 crore ($3.21 million), failed to live up to the price tag and has manage 135 runs in 12 matches at an average of 12.

After the loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match, LSG's chances of making it to the playoffs were over, leaving their last two match effectively dead rubber. As the season gets scrutinised, a report started doing round that LSG will is going to drop Pant next season.

The Lucknow skipper, however, put an end to this report by replying to one of the post on X account.

"I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let's not built everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda . Thanks have a good day . Let's be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media," Pant said in response to the post which read:

"Breaking News: LSG Most Likely To Release Rishabh Pant Ahead Of IPL 2026. LSG Management Feels 27 Crore Is Too Much."

Out of their total purse of INR 120 crore ($15 million), LSG spent a whopping INR 70 ($8.31 million) crore on just four players Rishabh Pant (INR 27 crore, $3.21 million), Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore, $2.5 million), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore, $1.3 million), and Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore, $1.3 million). While these players bought star value to the team, it left them with a limited purse and several gaps to fill in order to build a well-balanced squad.

It was, however, a collective failure of the team for which the players just couldn't get going at the right time.