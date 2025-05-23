Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to receive a huge boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs with Josh Hazlewood likely to return. According to prominent media reports on Friday (May 23), Hazlewood is in line to return after a shoulder injury saw him miss the restart of the IPL 2025. The Aussie speedster missed RCB’s final match before the IPL 2025 was halted due to the near-war situation between India and Pakistan.

Hazlewood to return for IPL Playoffs?

According to a report from Espncricinfo, RCB star Josh Hazlewood is likely to return for the Playoffs leg which begins on May 29. Hazlewood has scalped 18 wickets in the IPL 2025 so far and was in the race for Purple Cap before the season was halted. He has played in 11 matches for the South Indian franchise as they bid for their maiden IPL title.

RCB are yet to play in the IPL 2025 after it resumed last Saturday as their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru. They are in action on Friday against SunRisers Hyderabad and could take a step closer to the top two spots. They are already guaranteed a spot in the Playoffs, but finishing second could give them two chances to qualify for the summit clash on June 3.

RCB’s bid for Qualifier 1

Currently in the second spot on NRR, RCB play SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in their remaining matches. If they win both their matches and maintain a healthy NRR, they will book their place in Qualifier 1. A defeat for RCB in either match could still see them qualify for Qualifier 1, but they will need favours from other sides and hope PBKS or GT lose at least one of their matches.