Following multiple requests from PCB, Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan's coach - Reports

As Saqlain Mushtaq’s contract as Pakistan's current head coach is set to expire soon, the PCB is believed to have roped in Mickey Arthur for the same position, as per multiple reports in Pakistan. Mickey, who had coached the Pakistan Cricket Team in the past, wasn’t eager to get back on the board earlier but after multiple requests from Najam Sethi-led PCB, he is now reported to have agreed to take up the vacant spot. However, there is a catch here. As per BolNews Pakistan, Mickey has put forward some conditions - out of the which the most unique one is that he will be an online coach.

Now what does an online coach means? As per reports, it said that Mickey will not be present with the team for every tour and instead will only be there with the squad for the tours or tournaments he feels are important or when it is necessary. In short, it means Arthur will be coaching the team via online mostly. However, there is nothing concrete available that suggests will he take it up the full-time job or will he be on a contract.

Meanwhile, owing to his long-term commitment with Derbyshire Cricket Club, Mickey was earlier asked to be a consultant to the PCB by the Najam Sethi’s administration; with that proposal going down the drain as it couldn’t materialise for various reason for both parties. Now, the latest reports that have emerged have suggested something else. The PCB chairman last week had said he is currently negotiating with the former coach and the deal is 90% settled.

“I am personally in negotiations with Mickey and we have resolved 90 percent of the issues. Hopefully, we will very soon share the news that Mickey will be joining us. I’d like him to build his own team of coaches once he is here,” the PCB new chief Najam Sethi had said last week.

As per BolNews Pakistan, Arthur will take up the following assignments as the new ‘online coach’ of Pakistan cricket team.

Micky Arthur will be 1st World ON-LINE coach of Pakistan International team.

NZ Home series, ONLINE Coaching

Asia Cup 2023, ONLINE coaching

Afghanistan series, ONLINE coaching

World Cup 2024, ONLINE coaching

England tour 24, ONLINE coaching