'Find out from Indian curators...' - Ex-Pak cricketer lashes out at PCB over pitches prepared for AUS Tests

After the end of the second and penultimate Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia, the series scoreline remains 0-0. While the series opener was a run-fest in Rawalpindi, the pitch at Karachi also failed to provide a result as the two teams have shifted focus to the series finale, which will get underway at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on March 21.

Ahead of the third and final Test, former Pakistan cricketer Aquib Javed has slammed the Ramiz Raja-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the pitches it has produced and asked them to take a leaf from the curators in India. In this regard, he said on his Youtube channel, "Why go anywhere else? I would say find out from the curators in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc how they prepare the turners on which Indian spinners dominate. I am surprised until now Pakistan has not been able to produce pure turning tracks, which will help our spinners."

Thus, Javed has asked PCB to learn from the Indian curators in preparing turning pitches which would benefit the hosts. In the recently-concluded India-Sri Lanka Test series, in India, Rohit Sharma & Co. whitewashed the Lankans despite not playing on rank-turners but on pitches which did offer adequete help for the spinners and also led to pacers chipping in with regular scalps. Thus, it will be interesting to see what kind of a surface is prepared for the Pakistan-Australia Test series finale.

Talking about the second and final Test, Australia rode on Marnus Labuschagne's 160 to post 556-9 decl, after opting to bat first at the National Stadium, Karachi. In reply, Babar Azam-led home side managed only 148 in their first innings (conceding a whopping 408-run lead). After Pat Cummins' Australia set a massive 506-run target for the hosts, Babar's 196, Mohammad Rizwan's 104* led Pakistan to 443-7 as both sides settled for a draw on the final day's play on Wednesday (March 16).

The series decider will now be held on March 21 at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.