Best all-round batter in the world: Vaughan lavishes huge praise on Pakistan captain after 2nd Test vs AUS

Babar Azam's 196 stood tall as Pakistan fought hard to achieve a draw in the second and penultimate Test versus Australia at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday (March 16). After conceding a whopping 408-run lead in the first innings, hosts Pakistan had a herculean task to weather the storm when they came out to bat in pursuit of a mammoth 506-run target set up by Pat Cummins & Co.

On Day 4, Pakistan went to stumps at 192-2, with skipper Babar surpassing the triple-figure mark. On the final day, he led the charge once again -- despite losing opener Abdullah Shafique (96) -- with wicketkeeper-batsman and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out) as the home side managed to reach 443-7 when the match ended in a riveting draw.

Following Babar's stellar innings, where he became the first Pakistani batter to face 400-plus deliveries in the fourth innings, former England captain Michael Vaughan lavished huge praise on the right-hander. Vaughan, who remains vocal on various aspects of the gentlemen's game, took to his official Twitter handle and lauded Babar.

“Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS ..”, Vaughan tweeted.

Thus, this surely is a big compliment for Babar, who as per Vaughan is currently above the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, etc. in the modern era.

For the unversed, Babar now also has the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match following his 196-run knock, studded with 21 fours and a six. He displayed great determination, patience, composure and solid technique to keep the Aussie bowlers at bay and single-handedly lead the show for his side.

The third and final Test will now commence on March 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with the series currently levelled at 0-0.