FIFA World Cup closing ceremony LIVE: Check when and where to watch, date, time, venue and livestream details

The stage is set for the final showdown of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium of Qatar. The match will be played between Argentina and France, after the closing ceremony of the world’s largest sports tournament is over. The match will be played at 8:30 PM IST, while the closing ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The ceremony will be 15 minutes long and is themed “A night to remember.” Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is expected to perform at the event. “The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony date and time

FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be held at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on Sunday, 18th December. The ceremony will be held right before the match between Argentina and France. The event starts at 7:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time).

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels, with free live streaming available on the Jio Cinema app and website. The ceremony will last for 15 minutes. After the ceremony, the much-awaited France vs Argentina final match will also be live-streamed on the same channels.

Which stars will perform at FIFA’s closing ceremony?