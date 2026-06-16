/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first five days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Now, attention turns to Day 6, which features several interesting matches, with some strong teams set to begin their campaigns. The action begins with a Group I clash between France and Senegal at 12:30 AM IST. Later, Iraq will face Norway in another Group I fixture at 3:30 AM IST. In Group J, Argentina will take on Algeria at Kansas City Stadium at 6:30 AM IST; Austria meet Jordan at 9:30 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Portugal face DR Congo in a Group K encounter at 10:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 matches take place?

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The France vs Senegal, Iraq vs Norway, Argentina vs Algeria, Austria vs Jordan and Portugal vs Dr Congo matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Wednesday (Jun 17) in India.

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Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 matches live in India?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 matches between France vs Senegal, Iraq vs Norway, Argentina vs Algeria, Austria vs Jordan and Portugal vs Dr Congo, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 matches live streaming in India?