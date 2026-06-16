/FIFA 2026: Herve Renard takes charge of Tunisia after Sabri Lamouchi exit

The Tunisia Football Federation on Tuesday (Jun 16) named former Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard as the national team’s new manager, just hours after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a crushing 5-1 defeat against Sweden. Lamouchi had been involved with the Tunisian team during the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup, but a disappointing run of friendly matches and rising tensions within the squad further weakened his position. According to ESPN, Renard, 57, was scheduled to arrive in Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, where Tunisia are currently based, before conducting his first training session later that evening in Monterrey.

Tunisia officially announced Lamouchi’s departure late Monday, clearing the path for Renard’s appointment. The experienced Frenchman is now set to lead his third different nation at a FIFA World Cup.

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He previously guided Morocco at the 2018 tournament, where the team exited in the group stage and Saudi Arabia in 2022, famously known for their shock victory over Argentina before failing to advance beyond the opening round.

While, Lamouchi, ultimately paid the price for Tunisia’s heavy loss to Sweden on Jun 15, as well as reported disagreements involving the federation and several players that had surfaced during his tenure.