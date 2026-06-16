/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran goalscorer's gun celebration sparks controversy in US

Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand attracted significant attention both on and off the pitch, with Mohammad Mohebi’s goal celebration becoming one of the most widely discussed moments of the match. The Iranian midfielder scored his side’s second goal in an entertaining 2-2 draw at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Iran twice came from behind to secure a valuable point in Group G, with Mohebi’s equalising header proving crucial to the result. However, it was his post-goal celebration, a gesture resembling the firing of a gun, that quickly went viral. The incident divided opinion on social media, with some fans calling on FIFA to review the celebration and consider disciplinary action.

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Although FIFA regulations restrict political displays, but still many spectators inside the stadium were seen carrying Iran’s pre-revolutionary flag. Outside the venue, protesters gathered before kick-off to express opposition to the Iranian government.

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Security arrangements were notably strict, with fans undergoing bag inspections and metal-detector screenings before entering. Reports also suggested that some supporters wearing clothing featuring the pre-revolutionary flag were asked to cover the symbols.

Despite those measures, the flag remained visible throughout the stadium on banners, shirts and handheld signs.

Anthem reaction draws attention

The atmosphere was further charged during the playing of Iran’s national anthem. While some fans turned away from the field, others responded with whistles and boos.

After the match, goalscorer Ramin Rezaeian declined to engage in discussion about the crowd’s reaction.

“If there is any problem between us, it is our business, it is none of your business," said a brusque but polite Rezaeian when asked about the booing and whistling during the anthem before the game.

“I respect you, but this is something between us and we’re going to settle it, don’t worry."

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei also expressed frustration over logistical challenges his team has faced during the tournament.



“They delayed our arrivals, they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery," said Ghalenoei, whose side have been hit by visa issues and a training camp relocation, speaking to journalists after the 2-2 draw with New Zealand.