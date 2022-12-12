FIFA World Cup 2022: England defender Harry Maguire slams 'poor' referee after World Cup exit

England centre-back Harry Maguire has taken a shot at the match referee post their quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Referees at the World Cup have been receiving stick ever since the knockout phase began. After Argentina and Portugal, England have joined the list of countries irked by the decision-making of tournament referees.

"I thought the referee’s decision-making throughout the game was really poor. We always stand here, we as players, we get criticised, so it would be nice to see if he comes out and says whether he’s had a good game or not," said Maguire in a post-match TV interview.

"There were so many decisions in that first half where France made five, six early fouls. I think [Kane] was outside the box but it was a clear foul," added Maguire.

The Manchester United player pointed at how Wilton Sampaio, the referee initially didn't give the penalty in the second half.

"He doesn’t initially give the penalty in the second half. The one on Bukayo is a clear foul, leading up to their first goal. Just big moments, big decisions, and you expect a referee to get some right. Unfortunately tonight, he didn’t get any."

Notably, similar criticism was levelled by Portuguese players following their 1-0 defeat against Morocco. Portugal's midfield leader Bruno Fernandes said an 'Argentine' referee should not have been allowed to officiate their match.

"I don't know if they're going to give the cup to Argentina. I don't care, I'm going to say what I think, and screw them. It's very strange that a referee from a team that's still in the cup officiates us. They've clearly tilted the field against us."

While England and Portugal blaming referees could be understood as they have been knocked out of the tournament, a similar complaint was made by Argentina despite progressing to the semis.

Skipper Lionel Messi in an interview took a shot at referee Lahoz who handed as many as 18 yellow cards during the course of the match, setting a new record in the process.

"I don’t want to speak about referees because they will sanction you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA must take care of this. It cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task," said Messi.

(With inputs from agencies)