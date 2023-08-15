FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to enter maiden final; to face winner of England and Australia

Spain have reached the final of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after they overcame Sweden in a tight contest in Auckland on Tuesday, August 15. Olga Carmona came with the winning goal in the 89th minute that saw Spain through to their maiden final. Spain will now face the winner of Australia and England in Sunday’s final with the second semifinal taking place on Wednesday. Sweden will play in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Spain enter final

With both teams ‘playing out stalemate in the first half, it was the final 10 minutes of the match that saw pure entertainment. Salma Celeste’s opener in the 81st minute was cancelled out by Rebecka Blomqvist in the 88th minute. However, in extraordinary anti-climax, Spain scored again in the 89th minute to book a place in Sunday’s final. The win for Spain also guarantees a new set of finalists in the Women’s game with neither Australia nor England having played in the final of the FIFA World Cup.

Spain eye history

The Spanish team will now eye history as they could become just the second team to win both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup. Germany by winning the 2003 Women’s World Cup joined their men’s team’s honour of lifting the FIFA World Cup. The German men’s team won the FIFA World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990. Spain women’s team’s success on Sunday will see them add to their men’s team’s success in 2010 when they beat Netherlands in the final.

Australia or England await in final

The Spanish giants will now face the winner of co-hosts Australia and European champions England. Both teams are in brilliant form so far and will look to go toe-to-toe as they try to write a new name in the folklore of Women’s World Cup history. Only the United States in 1999 have won the Women’s World Cup as hosts, with Australia trying to become the second nation to do so. The loser of the contest will face Sweden in the third-place playoff.

