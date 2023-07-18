FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch Women's Football World Cup 2023 Live in your country on mobile & TV

FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE: The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup will begin on 20 July 2023. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the event. All 32 participating nations dream of playing the final at the Sydney Olympic Stadium on 20 August 2023 and winning the most-coveted title in the history of women's football. Four-time champions United States hope to complete the three-peat, as they won the championship in 2019 in France and 2015 in Canada. The USA continues to be the powerhouse of women's football. However, other teams have significantly changed their lineups for the upcoming edition.

A record number of viewers watched the Women's World Cup in France in 2019. According to FIFA, 1.12 billion people watched the previous tournament. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live in India?

In India, the live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be available on the FanCode App. The monthly pass for FanCode is ₹99, and the yearly pass is ₹699.

Android users, iOS and TV users can watch football matches live with a subscription. Fans can watch the Women's Football World Cup on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, and OTT Play.

Where can I watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live in my country?

In the US, Fox Sports is the official English-language broadcast partner. Thus, Fox and FS1 will telecast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches. You can also view the tournament on the Fox Sports app and website. If you want to watch the games outside the United States, you can use ExpressVPN to catch the live action.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for free?

If you want to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for free, Fubo offers a free trial to new users. SlingTV also gives a free promo for the first month.

July 20

Group A – New Zealand v Norway, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group B – Australia v Republic of Ireland 20:00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

July 21

Group B – Nigeria v Canada, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Group A – Philippines v Switzerland, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group C – Spain v Costa Rica, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

July 22

Group E – USA v Vietnam, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group C – Zambia v Japan, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group D – England v Haiti, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Group D – Denmark v China PR, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 23

Group G – Sweden v South Africa, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group E – Netherlands v Portugal, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group F – France v Jamaica, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

July 24

Group G – Italy v Argentina, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group H – Germany v Morocco, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Group F – Brazil v Panama, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide/Tarntanya)

July 25

Group H – Colombia v Korea Republic, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Group A – New Zealand v Philippines, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group A – Switzerland v Norway, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

July 26

Group C – Japan v Costa Rica, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group C – Spain v Zambia, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group B – Canada v Republic of Ireland, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 27

Group E – USA v Netherlands, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group E – Portugal v Vietnam, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group B – Australia v Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

July 28

Group G – Argentina v South Africa, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group D – England v Denmark, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Group D – China PR v Haiti, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

July 29

Group G – Sweden v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group F – France v Brazil, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Group F – Panama v Jamaica, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 30

Group H – Korea Republic v Morocco, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

Group A – Norway v Philippines, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group A – Switzerland v New Zealand, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group H – Germany v Colombia, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

July 31

Group C – Japan v Spain, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group C – Costa Rica v Zambia, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group B – Canada v Australia, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Group B – Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

August 1

Group E – Portugal v USA, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group E – Vietnam v Netherlands, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group D – Haiti v Denmark, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

Group D – China PR v England, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

August 2

Group G – South Africa v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group G – Argentina v Sweden, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group F – Panama v France, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Group F – Jamaica v Brazil, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

August 3

Group H – Korea Republic v Germany, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Group H – Morocco v Colombia, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

(With inputs from agencies)