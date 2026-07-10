/FIFA WC 2026, Spain vs Belgium QF: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Spain will go into Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Belgium as the favourites after an impressive unbeaten run, but Belgium are confident that they can stop Spain’s strong campaign. Spain have not lost a match or conceded a goal in the tournament so far and are also unbeaten in 36 competitive matches, a streak that began in Mar 2023.

Belgium head into the game after a convincing 4-1 win over co-hosts the United States, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to 18 matches.

“Everyone is already talking about us going home, but we believe we can do it,” Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said on Thursday. “We believe we can pull off an upset, and we will do everything we can to get to the semifinals.”

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Spain have been solid at the back, with Rodri leading the midfield and goalkeeper Unai Simon making six saves in five World Cup games.

Belgium, meanwhile, have several dangerous attackers, including Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere.

Spain have scored nine goals in the tournament, with seven of them coming in wins over Saudi Arabia and Austria. Belgium will miss midfielder Amadou Onana because of a knee injury, while De Bruyne is expected to return after being rested for the match against the United States.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Spain and Belgium approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Spain vs Belgium, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday (Jul 11), 12:30 AM (IST)

Saturday (Jul 11), 12:30 AM (IST) Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

Los Angeles Stadium Referee: TBC

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Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 QF match between Spain and Belgium will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?