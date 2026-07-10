/FIFA 2026 | Why was Mbappe substituted vs Morocco? France captain shares injury details

Kylian Mbappe played the hero for France once again, scoring one and setting up another as Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals in Foxborough, Boston on Thursday (Jul 9). But the night wasn't without its scare for French fans as the captain was withdrawn in the final 15 minutes after picking up what looked like a knock, sparking concern over his fitness. Mbappe, however, was quick to calm the nerves after the game, insisting there is nothing to worry about as France gear up for a third semifinal appearance in as many World Cup editions since 2018.

What happened to Mbappe?

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Mbappe received on-field treatment from the France medical staff before he was replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 77th minute at Gillette Stadium. The 27-year-old didn't look to be in serious discomfort as he walked off, applauding the crowd on his way to the bench, where cameras later caught him with ice strapped to his right foot.

Speaking after the match, Mbappe brushed aside any alarm over the injury and said: "I'm all good. I got a knock on the ankle, but it's all good," adding that Mateta "was more able than me to play the last 15 minutes."

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Despite the early exit, Mbappe was in good spirits, leading the celebrations with fans pitchside and later inside the dressing room. Earlier in the game, he had missed a first-half penalty but made up for it soon after, scoring from the edge of the box to draw level with Lionel Messi at the top of the World Cup scoring charts, before teeing up Ousmane Dembele for France's second.

What next for France?

The 2018 champions and 2022 runners-up France have a semifinal date in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (Jul 14), where they'll face the winner of Spain and Belgium. Mbappe knows the tougher tests are still to come but sounded confident about his side's chances. "We are very happy... but we still have a long way. We know that what is coming next will be even harder but we are ready to face anything," he said.

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