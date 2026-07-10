/FIFA 2026 | France coach Deschamps furious over penalty delay for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was made to wait over three minutes before taking his first-half penalty against Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Thursday (Jul 9), and it proved costly as Yassine Bounou saved his effort. France coach Didier Deschamps wasn't pleased with how it played out, admitting the delay played a part in the miss. Mbappe, though, didn't let it get to him as he struck from the edge of the box in the second half and turned provider for Ousmane Dembele soon after, as France cruised to a 2-0 win over Morocco to book a third straight World Cup semifinal.

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Why there was a delay in penalty kick for Mbappe?

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The hold-up came after VAR got involved, with officials taking their time before finally allowing Mbappe to strike. The France captain looked visibly frustrated, seen arguing with the Argentinian match officials in the middle before eventually stepping up, but only to see his effort saved by Bounou.

Deschamps didn't hold back afterwards, saying he wasn't sure what caused the delay. "I believe there was a VAR review and then a second review which took two minutes," he said, adding, "It took a while and Kylian was ready to shoot."

Norway striker Erling Haaland, watching on, wasted no time weighing in on social media, calling the wait "too long." Deschamps, when asked about it, sided with Haaland's take, saying he agreed with him fully on the matter, though he stopped short of calling it an excuse for the miss.

What's waiting for France in semis?

France will now turn their attention to the semifinal in Dallas on July 14, where they'll meet the winner of Spain and Belgium. Deschamps sounded proud of leading the side to a third successive final four but was quick to stress the job isn't done, calling the semifinal clash a tough test against one of the four best teams left in the tournament.

Where to watch and live stream France's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?