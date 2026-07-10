/FIFA 2026 | Mbappe leads Golden boot race. What other records he broke with his performance vs Morocco?

Kylian Mbappe, the French superstar, rewrote record books as he guided France into their third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final. Mbappe scored one goal and assisted in another as France beat Morocco 2-0 in first quarter-final of FIFA 2026 on Thursday (Jul 9) at Boston Stadium. Mbappe produced the magical performance after missing out converting a penalty in the first half but now leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi. Both, Messi and Mbappe have eight goals each in the ongoing tournament but the French captain leads the race by virtue of more assists than Messi. Mbappe has three assists so far while Messi has only 1.

What records Mbappe broke in QF vs Morocco?

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Mbappe, with his goal and assist against Morocco, not only leads the Golden Boot race but also broke multiple records in World Cup history and for France. Have a look a the records Mbappe broke:

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Mbappe now has 14 goal contributions (goals + assists) in FIFA World Cup knockout matches after his performance against Morocco - the most by any player alongside Lionel Messi in last 60 years of the tournament history.

Mbappe also has 20 goals FIFA World Cup - only one behind Messi's 21.

Mbappe's 11 goal contributions (8 goals + 3 assists) in FIFA 2026 are most by any player since Gerd Muller's in 1970 edition.

The French superstar is the first player since 1966 to have 10 goal contributions in two editions of FIFA World Cup. Apart from 11 in the current edition, he also had 10 goal contributions in France's run to the final in 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What next for France?

The three-time consecutive semi-finals will face winner of Spain vs Belgium quarter-final for a place in the title showdown. France's semi-final will take place on Tuesday (Jul 11) at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Where to watch and live stream France's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?