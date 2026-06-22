/FIFA 2026 | Mohamed Salah scripts history, becomes Egypt's oldest World Cup goalscorer

Captain Mohamed Salah became the oldest Egyptian player to score a FIFA World Cup goal on Monday during Egypt's Group G match in Vancouver, helping his side secure a 3-1 victory over New Zealand. At 34 years old, he broke the previous national record held by Magdy Abed El Ghani, who scored at the 1990 World Cup when he was 30. Earlier, New Zealand took the lead after 15 minutes through Finn Surman, but Egypt responded well, thanks to goals from Mostafa Zico, Salah and Trezeguet.

The victory moved Egypt to the top of Group G with four points and they now need only a draw against Iran in Seattle on Friday to reach the Round of 32.

Salah scored in the 67th minute after passing well with Zico and spinning a left-footed shot into the net. Later, he assisted Trezeguet, whose low header secured the win.

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After the match, Salah praised the support from fans and described the result as a special achievement.

“In years to come we will remember that this was one of the achievements in history. It feels like we are playing in Egypt. It is a great win and great vibe," Salah said after the match.

Following a disappointing opening match against Belgium and a quiet first half against New Zealand, Salah delivered an impressive second-half performance. His contribution helped Egypt to earn their first-ever World Cup victory and move closer to a place in the knockout rounds.

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Lamine Yamal becomes one of youngest World Cup scorers

Lamine Yamal continued his rapid rise by becoming one of the youngest players ever to score at a FIFA World Cup as Spain defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 in a Group H match.

The 18-year-old forward scored in the 10th minute after receiving a pass from Mikel Oyarzabal and calmly finished the goal from the close range.

At 18 years and 343 days old, Yamal became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in World Cup history and also the second youngest for Spain.