/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first few days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Attention now turns to Day 12, which features several important matches involving some of the tournament's strongest teams. The action begins with a Group I clash between France and Iraq at 2:30 AM IST. Later, Norway will take on Senegal in another Group I match at 5:30 AM IST. In Group J, Jordan will face Algeria at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium at 8:30 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Portugal take on Uzbekistan in a Group K encounter at 10:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches take place?

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The France vsIraq, Norway vs Senegal, Jordan vs Algeria and Portugal vs Uzbekistan matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Tuesday (Jun 23) in India.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches between France vsIraq, Norway vs Senegal, Jordan vs Algeria and Portugal vs Uzbekistan, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches live streaming in India?