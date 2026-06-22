/FIFA 2026 Day 11 Round-up | Cape Verde slay another giant, Iran fight hard for draw and more results

The Day 11 of FIFA World Cup 2026 is done and Cape Verde, one of the debutants of the tournament, continue to impress with their talent, grit, determination, and performance. Another noteworthy match was Iran battling it out against New Zealand for a draw while Spain finally getting on with their campaign. The race to knockout stage is heating up and all the teams are upping their game but none better than Egypt on Sunday (Jun 21) which beat New Zealand to go on top of the Group G. Here below are all the results from day 11 action at the World Cup 2026:

Spain beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Group H

In the first match of the day, Spain kickstarted their campaign with a commading victory against Saudi Arabia. After the shock draw against Cape Verde in their first match, the one-time World Cup winners were on the mark on Sunday at Atlanta Stadium with Lamine Yamal scoring first goal of the night in 10th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal then doubled Spain's lead in 21st minute before completing his brace three minutes later in the 24th minute. Saudi's forgettable day was capped off by Hassan Altambakti hitting an own goal in the 49th minute - the last of the match.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Iran hold off Belgium 0-0 in Group G Playing amid all the tensions and drama around their travel in and out of the USA, Iran held off Belgium at 0-0 draw at LA Stadium in Inglewood. This was the second draw by Iran in as many matches, giving them another crucial point as they sit second on the points table in Group G with two points and one more match left. Playing amid all the tensions and drama around their travel in and out of the USA, Iran held off Belgium at 0-0 draw at LA Stadium in Inglewood. This was the second draw by Iran in as many matches, giving them another crucial point as they sit second on the points table in Group G with two points and one more match left.

Cape Verde stun Uruguay 2-2 in Group H

After shocking Spain in their opening match, Cape Verde held two-time winners Uruguay to a 2-2 draw at Miami Stadium for another point. Kevin Pina scored the first goal of the match, giving Cape Verde 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo then levelled the scores in 45th minute before Agustin Canobbio scored one more before the half-time (in 45+6th minute). Helio Varela then scored the equalizer for Cape Verde in 61st minute to snatch another draw in the maiden FIFA appearance.

Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 in Group G