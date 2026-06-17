/FIFA 2026 | Harry Kane wants England to be 'free in the mind' as they chase first major trophy in about six decades

Captain Harry Kane told his England team-mates to "go for it" and be "free in the mind" when they launch their World Cup title charge Wednesday against Croatia in Texas. England are among the favourites for the tournament in North America after a string of near-misses at recent European Championships and World Cups. But history weighs heavy on Thomas Tuchel's talented side as they chase their first major trophy for 60 years.

Bayern Munich striker Kane, who will be expected to provide England's goals, said: "For sure it's one of the best opportunities we will have as a team to win it.

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"I think everyone is eager to just start well tomorrow and prove that we have the capabilities of going far in this tournament."

Kane comes to the World Cup after another prolific season in Germany and at 32 has experience of going deep with his country on the biggest stages.

England's squad is a balance of older heads and youth, and Kane said: "Ultimately, for me, the message is just to be free in the mind.

"I think, in any tournament you play, if you feel like you go for it, you go for the wins, you go for the pressing, you leave it all out on the pitch, then you can hold your head up high no matter what the outcome is."

Earlier Tuesday defender Tino Livramento was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a calf injury and replaced by Trevoh Chalobah.

The Newcastle right-back, 23, sustained the injury during a training session at the team's Kansas City base on Sunday.

"Of course he was disappointed and so were we," said the German Tuchel, who has made it clear that winning the World Cup for his adopted nation is his goal.

"He was a key player and in good shape."

He added: "Tino was a sad one, but the injury happened days ago, so it's out of the system and we're ready to go."

England twice fell at the final hurdle in the European Championship and reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar in 2022 under Gareth Southgate.

That came after a run to the semi-finals in Russia four years earlier -- where they were beaten by Wednesday's opponents Croatia.

Asked by reporters what his message was for people in England, where expectation is as high as ever, former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel said: "I hope they enjoy our match and they can feel and see tomorrow what I felt and saw the last 16 days.

"(That means) brilliant effort and brilliant atmosphere, attitude from the players and from the whole team around the team, behind the team.

"So I hope we can express that and we can show that, and they can be proud of us."

He added: "We have a right to dream, but we don't want to be delusional."