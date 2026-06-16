/England FIFA World Cup 2026: Tino Livramento ruled out with hamstring injury as Tuchel names replacement

England's World Cup preparations have been dealt a significant setback after defender Tino Livramento was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been drafted into the squad as his replacement.

The 23-year-old Newcastle United full-back had only recently returned from a thigh injury that sidelined him for the final five weeks of the domestic season. After recovering in time to secure a place in England's World Cup squad, Livramento has now suffered a fresh injury setback.

The injury is believed to have occurred during a training session away from media cameras. While the hamstring problem is not considered severe, England's medical staff have determined that Livramento will not be fit enough to participate in any part of the tournament. With FIFA's deadline for squad changes rapidly approaching, the Football Association acted swiftly to secure a replacement. Tournament regulations allow teams to replace injured players up until 24 hours before their opening match.

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England start their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas tomorrow, prompting the urgent decision to bring Chalobah into the squad. The Chelsea defender was initially placed on England's standby list and has been holidaying in the US. Chalobah is also highly regarded by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who previously worked with him during his time at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka said England have the talent, passion and confidence to lift the World Cup. Saka, while training at England's Kansas City was asked what lessons the team has taken from recent tournaments ahead of their opening match against Croatia. "I think with each tournament it was a different lesson, especially reaching two finals," said the Saka.

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