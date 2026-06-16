/History repeats after 68 years: FIFA World Cup 2026 sees four draws in a single day

The 2026 FIFA World Cup produced a rare statistical milestone on Monday (June 15), with all four matches ending in draws for the first time since June 15, 1958, according to The Athletic. The unprecedented day started in Atlanta, where tournament debutants Cape Verde delivered one of the biggest surprises of the competition by holding world no. 2 and reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw. Cape Verde's disciplined defensive performance frustrated Spain throughout the Group H clash and secured a historic point for the African side.

In Seattle, Egypt came agonisingly close to registering their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory before settling for a 1-1 draw against Belgium. Emam Ashour put Egypt ahead early, but substitute Romelu Lukaku changed the game instantly, forcing an own goal less than a minute after entering the pitch to earn Belgium a share of the spoils.

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Another draw followed in Miami, where Maximiliano Araujo scored an 80th-minute equaliser to help Uruguay rescue a 1-1 result against Saudi Arabia in their Group H opener. The outcome left Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia level on one point after the first round of group matches.

The day's final fixture delivered the most entertaining encounter as Iran fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Elijah Just scored both goals for the All Whites, while Ramin Rezaeian inspired Iran's comeback with a goal and an assist.