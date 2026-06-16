/Wimbledon 2026: Williams sisters set for return after receiving doubles wildcard

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will return to Wimbledon together after receiving a wildcard for the women's doubles competition. Neither sister has been awarded a singles wildcard so far, although one women's singles wildcard remains available. Serena, 44, recently returned to competitive tennis at Queen's Club, marking her comeback four years after what many believed was her final appearance at the 2022 US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and seven-time Wimbledon winner is currently competing in doubles alongside Karolina Muchova in Berlin before continuing her comeback at the All England Club with her sister. Venus, 45, has struggled in singles this season, losing all seven matches she has played. However, she secured a doubles victory with Britain's Katie Boulter at the Madrid Open in April.

The Williams sisters have not played together since the 2022 US Open. Their partnership has produced six Wimbledon women's doubles titles, with triumphs spanning from 2000 to 2016. Reflecting on Serena's return, Venus recently said, “What I will tell you is she will not hit for four months then grab her racquet and come out and hit a tonne out of the ball - it's incredible.” "The quality of her stroke is obviously there. She is a natural - she is very tenacious."

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Wildcards announced as Evans misses out and Wawrinka returns

Former British number one Dan Evans was not included among the initial men's singles wildcard recipients for what is expected to be the final Wimbledon of his career. Unless awarded one of the remaining wildcard spots, Evans will need to qualify for the main draw. He has, however, secured a doubles wildcard alongside 2023 Wimbledon boys' champion Henry Searle.

Earlier this week, Evans expressed disappointment after also missing out on a Queen's Club singles wildcard. "I think what some people have forgotten is I'm a professional tennis player and I wouldn't be playing if I wasn't prepared or ready to play or fit to play," Evans said.

“I don't feel like I've been taken seriously.” Among the men's singles wildcard recipients are Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is preparing for retirement at the end of the season, while Dimitrov returns after his heartbreaking injury retirement against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon last year.