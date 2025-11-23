/FIDE World Cup 2025: Javokhir Sindarov, Wei Yi seal Candidates spot after winning respective semifinals

Uzbekistan’s GM Javokhir Sindarov and GM Wei Yi of China will be facing off in the finals of the FIDE World Cup 2025 after they won their respective semifinals via the tiebreak and also confirmed their Candidates Spot here on Sunday. Both the classical games in the two semifinals had ended in a draw and this meant that the rapid skills of all the players were to be tested in the tiebreak.

Sindarov, who had ended the dream run of GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara in the quarterfinals, put himself in the driver’s seat to advance when he defeated Nodirbek Yakubboev in the first rapid game with black pieces.

Also Read - Lakshya Sen wins Australian Open Super 500, ends long title drought

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 19-year-old forced Nordirbek to resign after 47 moves as he almost converted his c file pawn into a queen in a rook-pawn ending. He then comfortably drew the second game with white pieces in another rook-pawn ending despite his opponent trying to push for a win for 54 moves.

In the second semi-final, Wei once again showed his command in the rapid games as he drew the first game with black pieces and then defeated GM Andrey Esipenko in 57 moves with white pieces.

Wei, the highest ranked player left in the tournament, was clearly in trouble after move 55 as Esipenko had two more pawns than him in a rook-knight endgame.

But the Russian Grandmaster missed defending his rook a couple of moves to gain material advantage.

Speaking about his win, Wei Yi said, “Biggest achievement of my chess career. I am very happy about it. I don’t know what would be the result today but I wanted to give my best today.

In the final position in the second game, my opponent blundered a rook. Otherwise, black could have played for a win and I would have to play for a draw. This is a long tournament and may be he was tired.”

While Sindarov and Wei will now play to decide who takes home the Viswanathan Anand Cup, Nodirbek and Esipenko will face-off for the third and final Candidates Spots.

Results:

GM Javokhir Sindarov (UZB) bt GM Nodirbek Yakubboev (UZB) (2.5:1.5 aggregate)