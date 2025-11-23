/Lakshya Sen wins Australian Open Super 500, ends long title drought

Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen finally broke his title drought on Sunday (Nov 23), winning the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney and picking up his first trophy of 2025. The World No 14 Indian produced a calm and sharp performance in the final, beating Japan’s Yushi Tanaka in straight sets of 21-15, 21-11. For Sen, this win came as a big relief after many close calls this season, including a runner-up finish in Hong Kong. Got it. He controlled the temperament throughout the contest, mixing tight net play with sharp smashes, and his opponent, Tanaka, struggled to keep up as the rallies grew longer. The second game especially showed Sen’s command as he pushed ahead early and never let the lead slip.

Sen’s win capped off a strong seven days, during which he had to work hard in almost every round. He survived long matches against Ayush Shetty and former World No. 2 Chou Tien Chen earlier in the tournament. Those battles had drained him, but they also sharpened his rhythm. When he walked out for the final, he looked settled and ready.

The match itself turned out easier than expected. Tanaka struggled from the start, missing smashes, mistiming drops, and losing control in long rallies. The Japanese shuttler has been known as a strong player on the domestic circuit, but his inconsistency showed again. Sen’s plan was simple: keep the shuttle in play, wait for errors, and raise the pace only when needed.



Tanaka had one small burst at 15-13 in the first game, but Sen didn’t let it shake him. He won the next few points quickly, closing the game with smart placement. In the second game, the gap widened. Tanaka kept sending shots into the net, and Sen kept building small leads that soon became uncatchable.