The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Thursday (Oct 23), made more than two dozen arrests across the USA in illegal gambling and sports rigging cases. The arrests also included two prominent NBA personalities as well: Portland Trail Blazer coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. FBI director Kash Patel, while addressing a press briefing, said that the cases against the personnel include allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, extortion, and unlawful gambling. Apart from the NBA names, members of major crime families in New York - Bonanno, Gambino and Genovese crime families - were also arrested.

What is the whole FBI case which led to arrest of NBA coach and player

According to US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr.: 31 people, who were named in the case, “alleged to have participated in a nationwide scheme to rig illegal poker games," where victims were lured on the pretext of underground games with celebrities and “high-tech cheating technology” was used to steal millions from them.

According to the NYC police commissioner, the machines used in these rigged games were "custom shuffling machines that could read the order of cards, barcoded decks and hidden cameras built into tables and light fixtures."

As for NBA part, Insider as well as non-public information was used to place bets on NBA games. The pieces of information included details about players sitting out or benching themselves during the game at a specific time.

What did NBA say about personnel getting arrested?

In a statement released shortly after the arrests of Billups and Rozier, NBA said: "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."