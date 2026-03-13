/F1 2026 | Red Bull's Max Verstappen 'doesn't want to leave' but 'not enjoying' either

The new Formula 1 energy conservation rules, which came into effect in the ongoing season which started last Sunday (Mar 8) at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, is making four-time world champion Max Verstappen wishing for 'more fun." Could the statement be avbout Verstappen finishing sixth in the Aus GP, nearly a minute behind the race winner George Russell of Mercedes? Well, he says it is because he 'doesn't enjoy the car.' Verstappen, however, hopes for things to get better because he doesn't wanna leave Formula1 1 just yet. Notably, he had said in the past that he'll quit if he stops enjoying - is that time arriving sooner that he himself thought?

Why Verstappen isn't enjoying cars at Formula 1 2026?

The major concern among the drivers is 50-50 split of internal combustion and battery-driven electrical power in the engine. Beacuse of this new powertrain, the drivers need to make sure that the batter is fully charged on certain areas of he track to ensure optimal performance.

In some cases, the drivers are consvering power on high-speed areas to save the power and charge battery, known as 'clipping.' These two conditions have led to the drivers coming out slower out of corners - one of the most challenging areas on an F1 track - leading to diminished experience for both fans and drivers alike of a high-octane F1 race.

"I am a bit conflicted, because I don't really enjoy to drive the car but I do enjoy working with the team," Verstappen, who drivers for Red Bull, said.

"I don't want to leave [F1] but I also hope of course it gets better. I have had discussions with F1 and the [governing body] FIA and we are working towards something that will hopefully improve everything."

What is F1 doing about it?