EXPLAINED! Here's how Mithali Raj's India can make it to CWC 2022 semi-finals after England drubbing

Mithali Raj-led India have had a topsy-turvy ride so far in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. The two-time runners-up thrashed Pakistan in their tournament-opener before falling flat against hosts New Zealand. India bounced back in style versus the daunting West Indies line-up before losing to England in their fourth outing in the showpiece event in New Zealand.

On Wednesday (March 16), India faced defending champions England at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Opting to bowl first, England rode on Charlotte Dean's 4 for 23 as the big guns such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali, Deepti Sharma and the likes fell flat as India were dismissed for 134 in 36.2 overs. In reply, England finished the run-chase with four wickets in hand in 31.2 overs. Natalie Sciver's 45 and skipper Heather Knight's 53 led the charge of England as they finally opened their account after three successive defeats.

After the defeat, India find themselves in a tight spot to enter the semi-finals of the CWC 2022 edition. With three big games left, Mithali & Co. will need to revamp at the earliest to finish at the top four. Here's how they can make it to the semi-finals despite the England drubbing:

For the unversed, a total of 4 wins are deemed enough to qualify for the knockouts. Thus, India need two more wins -- from three games -- to enter the semis. With India to play Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa, respectively, they are still very much in chance to enter the next round even if they lose to the invincibles and so far unbeaten team Australia. As long as the Women in Blue do not lose by a huge margin versus the Aussies, wins against the other two opponents should be just enough to enter the semi-finals. Nonetheless, the face-offs versus the Bangla Tigers and South Africa won't be a cakewalk by any means whatsoever.

Talking about Bangladesh and South Africa, the former has only one win -- having beaten Pakistan -- whereas the Proteas are unbeaten, so far, after three outings. Thus, India have their task cut out to win at least two and not lose any game by a big margin.

Above all, they need to address their inconsistency and pull up their socks to progress ahead and become serious contenders.

After the England loss, Mithali said at the post-match presentation, "We definitely didn't have partnerships and it didn't go our way despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. When you lose you always think you are short on runs. Getting 200 could have had the match go either way. Every game we've done well as a fielding unit. It is a department where we have improved. We need to work very hard with our batting. It is an honour to play alongside Jhulan Goswami. It is difficult for any fast bowler to play at this level consistently."

Remaining fixtures for Women in Blue in CWC 2022:

India vs Australia, March 19

India vs Bangladesh, March 22

India vs South Africa, March 26